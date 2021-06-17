Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Altimmune (ALT) with bullish sentiments.

Altimmune (ALT)

In a report issued on April 29, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Altimmune has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, representing a 211.6% upside. In a report issued on June 2, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

