The Chief Operating Officer of Acreage Holdings is Exercising Options

On August 18 it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Acreage Holdings (ACRGF), Robert James Daino, exercised options to sell 169,850 ACRGF shares for a total transaction value of $490.9K.

In addition to Robert James Daino, 5 other ACRGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Acreage Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.23 million and GAAP net loss of -$171,954,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.19 and a one-year low of $1.47. Currently, Acreage Holdings has an average volume of 172.58K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.45, reflecting a -32.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ACRGF with a $6.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Acreage Holdings has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

