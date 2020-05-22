Starbucks (SBUX) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Jack In The Box.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.20, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks’ market cap is currently $91.19B and has a P/E ratio of 27.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBUX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Mellody Hobson, a Director at SBUX bought 46,778 shares for a total of $719,913.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

