Ontrak (OTRK) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 6, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ontrak (OTRK), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Health Catalyst, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ontrak is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a one-year high of $99.89 and a one-year low of $17.55. Currently, Ontrak has an average volume of 868.8K.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and, at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

