Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report issued on March 26, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moleculin Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, which is a 353.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Moleculin Biotech’s market cap is currently $58.92M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.98.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

