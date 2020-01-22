Echelon Wealth Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Pallotta from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Pallotta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Pallotta covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Columbia Care, and Cresco Labs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trulieve Cannabis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.31.

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $60.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.72 million.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates.

