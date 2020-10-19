Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Phillips 66 (PSX) and Diamondback (FANG)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Phillips 66 (PSX) and Diamondback (FANG).

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benny Wong maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.11, close to its 52-week low of $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 34.8% success rate. Wong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Delek US Holdings, and Hollyfrontier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $74.80 average price target, which is a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 39.7% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Continental Resources.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FANG: