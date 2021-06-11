Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank Of Montreal (BMO), Visa (V) and QTS Realty (QTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank Of Montreal (BMO), Visa (V) and QTS Realty (QTS).

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

In a report issued on June 9, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal, with a price target of C$139.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.95, close to its 52-week high of $106.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $112.21 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Desjardins also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

Visa (V)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Visa on June 9 and set a price target of $297.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $233.95, close to its 52-week high of $237.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 78.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Bottomline Technologies.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.20, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on May 27, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

QTS Realty (QTS)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on QTS Realty on June 8 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.17, close to its 52-week high of $78.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 82.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and Wideopenwest.

QTS Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $76.27, which is a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $78.00 price target.

