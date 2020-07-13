Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Hasbro (HAS), Under Armour (UA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hasbro (HAS) and Under Armour (UA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hasbro (HAS)

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Hasbro on July 8 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hasbro is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.50.

Under Armour (UA)

In a report issued on July 8, Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.63, close to its 52-week low of $6.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Revolve Group, and Stitch Fix.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.20, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

