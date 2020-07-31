Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Ducommun (DCO), Match Group (MTCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ducommun (DCO), Match Group (MTCH) and Alphabet (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

Ducommun (DCO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Rada Electronics Industries, and CPI Aerostructures.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.25, implying a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Match Group, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.35, close to its 52-week high of $108.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $97.33 average price target.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet yesterday and set a price target of $1800.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1538.37, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.5% and a 73.9% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1676.04, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1420.00 price target.

