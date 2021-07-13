Werner Opens New Terminal in Pennsylvania

Logistics and transportation firm Werner Enterprises (WERN) has opened a new terminal in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The company offers one-way and dedicated truckload services. Its logistics services include final mile, intermodal, freight management and truckload brokerage.

The new facility features amenities like showers, laundry, a company store, a workout facility, a relaxing lounge area and a full-service tractor and trailer shop and wash. It will also have 90 tractor and 200 trailer parking stalls.

This terminal location will host driver safety courses and Werner’s Career Track program for professional drivers new to Werner. The facility will add 70 jobs in the Lehigh Valley area. (See Werner stock chart on TipRanks)

The Chairman, President and CEO of Werner, Derek Leathers, said, “Terminal locations serve a vital role in the productivity and, most importantly, the safety of our drivers, and we will continue to invest in them to ensure they are always best-in-class.”

Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee recently maintained a Hold rating on the stock but did not assign a price target.

Following Werner’s acquisition of ECM Transport Group on July 1, the analyst said, “The transaction looks attractive on valuation and accretion, but it also reverses the company’s fleet decline, which has been a systemic issue.”

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 5 Buys, 4 Holds and 3 Sells. The average Werner Enterprises price target of $52.45 implies 17.5% upside potential. The company’s shares have gained 15% year-to-date.

