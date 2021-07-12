Werner Launches New App for Professional Drivers; Street Says Hold

Transportation and logistics company Werner Enterprises (WERN) has launched a new app, Drive Werner Pro, to help drivers easily access trip details, load status, search job opportunities, submit paperwork, contact Transportation Manager, find documents and more.

The company offers one-way and dedicated truckload services. Its logistics services include final mile, intermodal, freight management and truckload brokerage. (See Werner stock chart on TipRanks)

The Drive Werner Pro app is an updated version of Drive Werner app, the company said. Werner’s professional drivers can access the new app through their EDGE Connect tablet or mobile device.

The Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer at Werner, Daragh Mahon, said, “Developing solutions for our professional drivers is key to our success and a key pillar of Werner EDGE’s goal of bettering the industry through technology.”

Last month, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $61 to $64 (44.1% upside potential). For the second quarter, the analyst expects the company to beat consensus earnings estimates by an average of 8%.

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 5 Buys, 4 Holds and 3 Sells. The average Werner Enterprises price target of $52.45 implies 18.1% upside potential. The company’s shares have gained 14.4% year-to-date.

