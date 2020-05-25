Weight Watchers Fires Thousands Over Zoom

WW International (WW) — formerly Weight Watchers — fired thousands of its employees last week over Zoom Video Communications (ZM). According to reports on HuffPost, the manager who fired the employees read from a script and had all participants muted so they couldn’t ask questions. Some employees who were fired had worked at the company for decades.

When asked about it, Nick Hotchkin, the chief financial officer for WW, said, ““It wasn’t practical to have all of the conversations be one-on-one.” Hotchkin added that employees had been encouraged to reach out to their managers for follow-ups after the Zoom meetings. WW International had over 17,000 full and part-time employees at the end of last year.