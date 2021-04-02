Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day

With a resurgent virus in the background, the stock market continues to remain volatile. TipRanks brings you the latest analyst action on some of your favorite stocks to sail smoothly through the market volatility. Let’s look into the noteworthy bullish and bearish calls of the day and see what the top Wall Street analysts are recommending.

Upgrades

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) to Buy from Hold and increased the price target to C$3.25 from C$3.00. In a note to investors, Kubik said that the potential future catalyst that Entropy offers could be a differentiator for the company. Currently, the analyst views the risk/reward level as appealing vs. peers.

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish, compared to a sector average of 72%.

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu upgraded Green Plains (GPRE) to Buy from Hold and increased the price target to $39 from $30. In a note to investors, Bienvenu said that with the capital secured to invest in the production of higher-value products, a “significant value creation opportunity” is foreseen as the company continues with an early stage business transformation. Furthermore, the analyst said that after a significant move in the stock year-to-date, the shares remain undervalued given the company’s ability to increase and diversify its earnings stream.

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, Green Plains scores an 8 of 10, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) to Buy from Hold. Christiansen believes that Fleetcor is now positioned for a positive earnings revision cycle. Furthermore, the analyst believes that a faster recovery and the company’s “buy-back optionality” are not factored into consensus estimates or the current multiple. The analyst reiterated a price target of $310.

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish, compared to a sector average of 65%.

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet upgraded DCP Midstream (DCP) to Buy from Neutral, as a result of the company’s “superior” free cash flow generation and “recovery torque.” Tonet foresees a “favorable setup” for the company, given the improved macro backdrop and the “peer leading integration plus operating leverage.” Furthermore, the analyst recommends buying the shares on the recent pullback and decreased the price target to $27 from $28.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 6 Holds. The average analyst price target of $24.10 implies 8.5% upside potential to current levels.

Monness analyst Brian White upgraded Datadog (DDOG) to Buy from Hold and maintained a price target of $100. White said, “Datadog’s stock has come under severe selling pressure in recent weeks as rising interest rates erupted into a destructive growth tantrum. As such, Datadog has fallen 15% thus far in 2021 and plummeted 30% from its all-time high in February. Although the stock remains vulnerable to further collateral damage if this growth rotation continues, we believe the risk-reward is now favorable and the current entry point attractive.”

Additionally, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 95% Bullish, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Downgrades

Greenridge analyst William Gregozeski downgraded Flexible Solutions (FSI) to Hold from Buy and decreased the price target to $4 from $4.25 following the release of the company’s 4Q earnings. Additionally, Gregozeski cited valuation, tariff, and margin uncertainty, along with increasing dependence on its Florida LLC as other reasons for the downgrade.

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score system, Flexible Solutions gets a 7 of 10, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker downgraded Fly Leasing (FLY) to Sell from Buy and increased the price target to $17 from $15 following the announcement that the company has agreed to be acquired by Carlyle Aviation Partners for $17.05 per share earlier this week. Baker does not expect higher offers and is confident regarding regulatory approval for the deal, and therefore urges “existing owners to take profits at current levels,” and he views “no reason for new buyers to establish positions.”

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on Fly Leasing, with 15.7% of investors decreasing their exposure to FLY stock over the past 30 days.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derrick Whitfield downgraded Texas Pacific Land (TPL) to Hold from Buy and maintained a price target of $1,359 based on the current valuation following the stock’s recent appreciation.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Texas Pacific Land is currently Neutral, as 2 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 650 shares in the last quarter.

SVB Leerink analyst Danielle Antalffy downgraded Senseonics Holdings (SENS) to Hold from Buy and maintained a price target of $3 following an “extensive sensitivity analysis for all diabetes names” based on feedback from key opinion leaders in the industry. Antalffy believes that the Eversense sensor will play a “unique role in the large and still underpenetrated CGM marketplace,” but also foresees limited near-term sales upside from current levels.

The Street’s consensus rating on the stock is a Hold. That’s based on 2 Buys, 2 Holds, and 2 Sells. Looking ahead, the average analyst price target stands at $2.55, putting the downside potential at about 1.2% over the next 12 months.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken downgraded Goldman Sachs (GS) to Hold from Buy and increased the price target to $340 from $320. In a note to investors, Hawken said that the stock has “substantially outperformed” and now reflects a “solid” mid-teen ROTE, which is in line with the management’s target. However, the analyst noted that the risk-reward is “more balanced” and risks for Goldman “seem on the rise”, as sustained robust growth given record-setting volumes in many of its businesses is not expected, though capital markets tailwinds are strong.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Goldman is currently Neutral, as 28 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 343,300 shares in the last quarter.

