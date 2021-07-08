Voyager Is the Official Crypto Partner for the Inaugural Players Symposium

Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital Ltd. (VYGR) announced on Wednesday that it is the official crypto partner of the first-ever Players Symposium. The symposium, designed by Subnation Media and Seiler Financial Education Consultants, takes place in Las Vegas from July 7 – 9, 2021, and hosts 100 NFL players.

The Players Symposium was created for professional athletes to improve their financial education by exploring strategies for building wealth in various industries. Participants will have access to panels, conferences, and networking events over the three days.

Voyager’s CEO Steve Ehrlich said, “Voyager is proud to support the first annual Players Symposium to help educate professional athletes about cryptocurrency, which is one of today’s most effective tools for building wealth. We believe in the power of crypto. It plays an important role in long-term financial goals and is a new asset class individuals can have as a way to diversify their portfolios. We’re excited to share our crypto knowledge at the symposium. Athletes are continually presented with business opportunities, and it’s essential for them to be equipped with the best resources to make financial decisions.”

Steve Ehrlich will present at the symposium with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill. (See Voyager Digital Ltd. stock charts on TipRanks)

In June, Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on VYGR and a $25.00 (C$31.26) price target. This implies 55.5% upside potential.