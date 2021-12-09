Voyager Digital Extends Partnership with Landon Cassill

Voyager Digital (VOYG) announced Thursday it is extending its crypto-based partnership with Landon Cassill in collaboration with Kaulig Racing for two more years.

Cassill Added to 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Lineup

Cassill will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet and compete for the 2022 NXS Championship alongside defending champion Daniel Hemric and Kaulig Racing’s most successful driver, A.J. Allmendinger. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Cassill will be fully paid with a cryptocurrency wallet comprising Bitcoin, Voyager Token, USD Coin, StormX and Avalanche.

Since 2007, Cassill has 510 starts in all three NASCAR National Series, including 176 in the NXS. Cassill also won the NXS Rookie of the Year award in 2008.

CEO Commentary

Voyager CEO and co-founder Steve Ehrlich said, “We built a historic partnership with Landon, as the first NASCAR driver to be fully paid in crypto, and continuing this journey with him will be an incredible ride for Voyager. We’re excited about this collaboration with Kaulig Racing and can’t wait to see what is next in Landon’s promising career.”

Wall Street’s Take

On November 22, Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on VOYG with a $25 (C$31.66) price target. This implies 82.1% upside potential.