U.K. Approves Pfizer’s Paxlovid; Shares Rise – Report

U.K. Approves Paxlovid

U.K. has been struggling with rising COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant, which has high transmissibility. On Thursday, Britain hit a new daily record of fresh COVID-19 cases, as per government records.

On Friday, U.K. health regulator Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the use of Paxlovid for adults aged 18 and above with mild to moderate illness, which can further intensify.

The MHRA has said that the drug is most effective when taken within the first five days of the start of the illness. According to data released by Pfizer in December, Paxlovid provides 90% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients with high risk. Recent data suggest that the drug retains its effectiveness even against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

U.K. has purchased more than 2.75 million courses of Paxlovid. Earlier, Britain had approved Merck’s COVID-19 pills. However, its clinical trials showed that the drug provided only 30% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and deaths of high-risk patients.

On the occasion, MHRA chief, June Raine, said, “We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting.”

