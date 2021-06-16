Twitter Introduces “Arabic (feminine)” Language Setting – Report

Yesterday, Twitter (TWTR) launched an “Arabic (feminine)” language setting as a part of its diversity initiative to enable people to use feminine grammar in Arabic, according to a Reuters report.

Shares of the social media company have jumped 74% over the past year.

Rasha Fawakhiri, Twitter’s communications head for the Middle East and North Africa, commented, “We want our service to reflect the voices that shape the conversations that take place on our service.”

Until now, Twitter users could only tweet in Arabic in masculine form. With the new settings, users can tweet in the feminine form as well.

Furthermore, the company announced its plans to unveil other gender-neutral projects that are underway. It will add a special gender pronoun field to Twitter profiles, which will give users their choice of display in the way they prefer to be addressed.

In addition, the company is working on expanding the feminine form to other languages in the future. (See TWTR stock analysis on TipRanks)

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post recently maintained a Buy rating and the price target to $82 (36.1% upside potential) on the stock.

Post is impressed by the recent launch of Twitter Blue and said, “Blue could be a $360mn revenue opportunity…If we estimate 10% of Twitter’s daily active users are prolific users who could be potential subscribers of Twitter Blue, and we assume a 50% conversion rate, we get to 10mn potential subscribers. Assuming a subscription fee at an average of $3 per month, it could imply an incremental run-rate subscription revenue of $360mn a year, a 5-10% incremental uplift vs 2021 revenue”.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 8 Buys, 18 Holds, and 1 Sell. The TWTR average analyst price target of $68.04 implies 13% upside potential from current levels.

