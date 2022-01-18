Twitter Extends ‘Misleading Content’ Feature to More Countries – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

The social media giant Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is expanding a new feature to Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines, launched in August 2021, Reuters reported. The feature permits users to flag misleading content on its social media platform.

The company introduced the feature in the United States, Australia, and South Korea with the aim of reducing misinformation on its platform.

Since its launch, the feature seems to be making an impact. The company said, “Until now we’ve received around 3 million reports from you all, calling out tweets that violate our policies and helping us understand new misinformation trends.”

Other Features on Twitter

Another feature called Birdwatch was introduced last year in the U.S. to tackle wrong information on the platform. Through this feature, participants are allowed to identify misleading information and write notes to provide additional context to misleading tweets.

Though the extra information is currently visible on a separate Birdwatch site, eventually Twitter expects to make these notes available directly on tweets.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, but decreased the price target to $50 (30.07% upside potential) from $67.

Blackledge’s survey of 54 senior U.S. ad buyers in late 2021 revealed that Twitter’s ad buyers’ viewership has been adversely impacted by iOS 14.5 changes. Additionally, the company’s return on investment and measurement continue to lag behind those of other digital players, the analyst added.

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 6 Buys, 17 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average Twitter price target of $63.39 implies 64.91% upside potential. Shares have lost 16.3% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Twitter’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Twitter website recorded a 6.28% decrease in global visits in December compared to the same period last year. Also, a quarter-to-date comparison showed a fall of 9.17% compared to Q4 2020.

Meanwhile, we could notice a website traffic uptrend on the website traffic tool. In 4Q21, there was an increase in traffic to the overall Twitter website from unique visitors, on a global basis. This, in turn, indicates the company might report positive fourth-quarter top-line results as a whole.

Interestingly, Twitter is also currently among the 50 top trending websites in terms of website traffic in the social network domain.

