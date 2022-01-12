Twitter Acquires Minority Stake in Aleph Group

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has acquired a minority stake in the digital advertising firm Aleph Group, Inc, which is expected to go public in the United States. The financial terms of the deal that closed in October 2021 were kept under wraps.

According to Aleph, Twitter’s investment is likely to help the company expand its educational tech platform by building a proprietary educational tech platform, digital advertising education, training and certification to more than 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries across 5 continents, and efforts to create new digital jobs in underserved markets.

At present, Aleph serves as Twitter’s exclusive advertising partner in 74 countries. Through Aleph, the company monetizes its user base in emerging countries. Aleph provides local sales and support teams, proprietary technology to advertisers, which aids in maximizing their Twitter investments, and a strong cross-border payment solution to help Twitter generate incremental revenue in non-core markets.

Twitter’s Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette said, “Aleph has been a valuable and strategic partner to Twitter for many years. With a diverse set of capabilities, Aleph has supported our business globally, both as a sales and technology partner. This investment is a natural evolution in our relationship with Aleph.”

Recently, Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Twitter but decreased the price target to $60 (47.57% upside potential) from $80.

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 6 Buys, 17 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average Twitter price target of $64.13 implies 57.72% upside potential. Shares have lost 13.9% over the past year.

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Twitter’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Twitter website recorded a 6.28% decrease in global visits in December compared to the same period last year. Also, a quarter-to-date comparison showed a fall of 9.17% compared to Q4 2020, and the year-to-date website traffic decline stands at 1.93%.

