Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

U.S. stock futures were trending higher on Tuesday after major indices closed at record highs on Monday. The rally in the futures markets comes amid growing confidence that the accelerating spread of the Omicron variant will not affect the economic recovery.

Dow futures (DJIA) were up 0.21%, S&P futures (SPX) were up 0.21%, and Nasdaq futures (NDX) were up 0.20% at the time of writing.

Upcoming Earnings

Herman Miller (MLKN) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the market close. Standard Uranium (STTDF), Cipherloc Corp. (CLOK), Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO), Canada One Mining Corp. (ANGUF), and Braingrid (BGRDF) are also scheduled to report during the day.

Pre-Market Movers

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) was the most active stock in the pre-market session, with 1.70 million shares changing hands at the time of writing. It is still unclear what is causing the increased market activity as no fundamental news has been released.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) was one of the biggest gainers in the pre-market session, jumping 17.65% at the time of writing. The spike comes on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration granting the company’s treatment for pediatric cancer in children Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation.

Jowell Global (JWEL) was the biggest loser in the pre-market session, falling 8.99% at the time of writing. It is still unclear what is causing the stock to fall as no fundamental news has been released to justify the drop.

Market News

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) plans to acquire a majority stake in Africa-based carrier Teraco for about $3.5 billion. The real estate investment trust is to acquire the stake from a consortium of investors, including Berkshire Partners and Permira. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Blackbaud (BLKB) has confirmed the acquisition of EVERFI in a cash and stock transaction worth $750 million. The acquisition paves the way for the company to bolster its technology and data-driven impact space. EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education.

Tesla (TSLA) is sparking outrage from human rights activists and western countries for opening up a new dealership showroom in the controversial Xinjiang region in China. The region has been the subject of allegations of forced assimilation and the mistreatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minority group members. The opening of the dealership is part of TSLA’s expansion drive in one of its most important markets.

Walmart, Inc. (WMT) shut about 60 retail stores in the U.S. in December. Reuters reports that the shutdowns were related to COVID-19 cleaning. Some of the stores in Texas and New Jersey remained closed for two days as the retailer sanitized against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) has announced a 16.3% increase of its quarterly dividend to $1 per share from $0.86 a share. The new dividend is to be paid on January 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022.

