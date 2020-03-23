Total to Cut Costs, Suspend Buy-Back Plans as Oil Prices Fall

Total SA (TOT) said Monday that it is implementing an “action plan” as a result of the plunge in oil prices to around $30 per barrel.

The measures include organic capital expenditure cuts of more than $3 billion and a reduction of its 2020 net investments to less than $15 billion, the oil company said in a statement.

In addition, the oil company said it will suspend its $2 billion buy-back program planned for this year, and will increase its operating cost savings for the year to $800 million from $300 million.

The oil company’s Strong Buy consensus rating consists of 8 Buy ratings and 1 Hold rating. Analysts price the shares at an average price target of $54.04, reflecting a potential upside of 113% in the next 12 months. (See Total’s stock analysis on TipRanks).

