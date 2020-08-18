Tiziana Spikes 25% In Pre-Market On Patent Win For Foralumab

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent on use and methods of treatment of Crohn’s disease with Foralumab, its fully human monoclonal antibody, and all other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies (mAb).

The patent will be published by the USPTO on 1 September 2020 as Patent No. 10,759,858.

Shares in the biotech are now spiking 25% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading.

Recently, Tiziana also announced the issuance of the first-ever patent on oral administration of anti-CD3 mAbs for treatment of human diseases.

TLSA previously reported the successful completion of a Phase 1 trial utilizing oral administration of Foralumab on 9 January, 2020, which was designed to evaluate its safety and tolerability in healthy subjects.

It now plans to move forward with a phase 2 trial in the 4th quarter of 2020 with orally administered Foralumab for the evaluation of moderate-to-severe patients with Crohn’s Disease.

Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO & CSO of Tiziana, commented, “We are very excited about the continued development of the oral administration of Foralumab for the treatment of Crohn’s disease because this alternative route of administration seems to minimize toxicity and we believe it would maximize clinical activity by acting topically in the gut to inhibit inflammation.”

Year-to-date the stock has rallied an impressive 270%- and HC Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju is bullish on Tiziana’s outlook. He recently reiterated a buy rating on the stock with a $10 price target. This indicates shares can surge a further 146% from current levels.

“In our view, foralumab could in future be of strategic interest to a number of CAR-T developers with regard to broadening the commercial potential of their products” the analyst told investors. (See TLSA stock analysis on TipRanks).

