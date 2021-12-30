Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

U.S. stock futures were relatively flat on the last full trading day of the year as concerns over the Omicron variant eased. Risk appetite has improved amid reports Covid-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed despite the rise in new cases.

Dow futures (DJIA) were down 0.02%, S&P futures (SPX) were up 0.05%, and Nasdaq futures (NDX) were up 0.15% at the time of writing.

Upcoming earnings

Water Oasis Group Limited (WOSSF) is expected to deliver its quarterly results later in the day.

Pre-market movers

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) was the most active stock in the pre-market session with 2.07M shares changing hands at the time of writing. The stock was also up by about 36.36%. It is still unclear what is triggering the increased market activity as no fundamental news has been released.

CooTek (Cayman), Inc. (CTK) was one of the biggest gainers in the pre-market session, jumping 29.43% at the time of writing. It is still unclear what is causing the stock to spike as no fundamental news has been released to justify the pop.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) was the biggest loser in the pre-market session, falling 12.34% at the time of writing. The sell-off comes a day after the company’s subsidiary Kandy Communication affirmed the growth of its partnership with Etisalat.

Market News

Biotech giant Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) has opened discussions as it looks to be acquired by South Korean tech giant Samsung. Korea Economic Daily reported that Biogen is looking to sell its shares in a deal that could value the company at $42 billion. The acquisition push comes on the heels of Samsung Group announcing plans to invest $206 billion to strengthen its biopharmaceutical, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor footprint early in the year.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) plans to sell its 30% stake in Weibo Corp. (WB). Bloomberg reports that the Chinese tech giant has opened talks with the Shanghai Media Group as it looks to offload its stake. Alibaba’s earnings report for Fiscal Q3 2021 is scheduled for February 02, 2022.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) autonomous driving technology unit Waymo is joining forces with global manufacturer Geely. The two are coming together to expand the Waymo One fleet while leveraging Geely’s all-electric vehicles. Under the terms of the agreement, Waymo is to integrate its fully autonomous system in the all-electric Zeekr vehicle.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) plans to expand its TV Ready Certification to offer users a better viewing experience. The company has already partnered with the likes of Polk Audio, Hisense, TCL North America, and Westinghouse to offer a wide range of services starting next year.

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell by about 13% after the fuel cell company delivered a wider-than-expected loss for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. The company posted a net loss of $0.07 per share, higher than the Street’s expected loss of $0.02 per share. Revenues in the quarter were also down 18% year-over-year to $13.9 million, missing consensus estimates of $21.9 million.

