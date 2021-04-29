The Green Organic Dutchman Gives Update On Operations

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) has provided a corporate update on its operations and progress on its strategic business plan.

Earlier this year, the Green Organic Dutchman put its cultivation and processing facility in Valleyfield, Quebec up for sale, with the objective of increasing its financial flexibility to reduce its debt and capitalize on future opportunities.

The company’s CEO and interim CFO Sean Bovingdon said, “We are pleased with the level of bids for the full Valleyfield Facility, which upon closing would allow us to potentially retire all debt and provide additional expansion working capital. Furthermore, most of the offers include the ability for TGOD to lease back the small portion of the Valleyfield Facility we are currently using, such that there will be minimal disruption to our current operations at the Valleyfield Facility and no requirement for the Company to expend capital for any relocation.”

The Green Organic Dutchman is stepping up its exploration of strategic options for eventually entering the United States. The pot producer is also looking for other international opportunities with a specific focus on Germany, Mexico, and Australia.

In addition, operating costs continue to decrease on a per gram basis due to operational efficiency. Yields per plant have increased due to the impact of crop improvements over the past six months. (See The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings stock analysis on TipRanks.)

A month ago, Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley downgraded the stock to a Sell rating with a C$0.20 price target (36.5% downside potential).

Overall, the consensus is that TGOD is a Moderate Sell based on 1 Hold and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of C$0.22 implies a downside potential of about 30% from current levels. Shares have risen approximately 30% year-to-date.

Related News:

Transat Gets C$700M Aid From Ottawa; Shares Jump 6%

Newmont Earnings And Revenue Miss Estimates In 1Q; Shares Plunge 3%

BCE’s 1Q Earnings And Revenue Beat Estimates