TD Named On Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

TD Bank Group (TD) has been placed on the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the eighth consecutive year.

Top-Ranked North American-based Bank

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index measures the sustainability performance of large companies based on their environmental, social, and economic achievements. As one of a group of 242 banks around the world, TD was included in the shortlist of 24 banking institutions.

TD performed best in the areas of Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, Privacy Protection, Talent Attraction & Retention, and Human Rights, among other categories.

This recognition acknowledges recent efforts TD has made, such as the launch of its Climate Action Plan, which sets a goal of net zero emissions by 2050, across the bank’s financing and operations activities. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Management Commentary

“Across TD’s global footprint, our colleagues are mobilized around our collective purpose to enrich the lives of our customers, colleagues and communities. Our inclusion on the DJSI World Index for the eighth consecutive year reflects our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment and the actions we are taking today to help build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” said Norie Campbell, Group Head and General Counsel, TD Bank Group.

Wall Street’s Take

On November 16, RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic kept a Hold rating on TD with a price target of C$91. This implies 0.9% downside potential.

Overall, TD scores a Moderate Buy rating among Wall Street analysts based on five Buys and four Holds. The average Toronto-Dominion Bank price target of C$96.53 implies 5.1% upside potential to current levels.

