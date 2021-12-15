Stocks on TSX Composite Index Rake in Huge Returns

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

The TSX Stocks list includes 43 Canadian companies with a Smart Score of “Perfect 10”. According to TipRanks’ proprietary rating system, a smart score of “Perfect 10” implies that these companies have the potential to outperform market expectations on 8 unique parameters.

These include Analyst Ratings, Blogger Opinions, Institutional Activity, Insider Activity, Crowd Wisdom, News Sentiment, Technical and Fundamental Factors.

A look at the TSX Stocks list shows that 5 out of the 43 companies have generated massive yearly returns of greater than 200%, 8 companies made yearly returns of more than 100%, 13 companies generated yearly returns of more than 50%, 13 companies between 19%-50% yearly returns and only 4 companies have generated negative yearly returns.

On a sectoral basis, Utility companies form the largest part of the list, followed by 9 companies each from Financials and Industrial Goods sectors.

