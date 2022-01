SSR Mining Sells Pitarrilla Project for $127M

SSR Continues Monetizing Non-Core Assets

Wall Street’s Take

SSR Mining () announced Thursday that it has reached a definitive agreement for the sale of its Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico, to Endeavor Silver () for total consideration of up to $127 million. SSR Mining is a Vancouver- and Denver-based producer of gold, silver, zinc and tin that owns Argentina’s largest silver mine.Pitarrilla is a silver, lead, and zinc project located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Endeavor Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two underground high-grade silver and gold mines in Mexico. Endeavor Silver is currently advancing the Terronera mining project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits, and is exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile, and the United States. The total consideration consists of $35 million in cash, $35 million in Endeavor Silver shares, and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Pitarrilla property currently estimated by SSR Mining at a maximum value of $57 million. In addition, Endeavor Silver has committed to incur exploration expenses of at least $10 million on the Pitarrilla project over a five-year period following the closing of the transaction. The cash and equity items of the consideration totaling $70 million will be paid upon closing of the transaction. After the closing of the transaction, which is expected for the second half of 2022, SSR Mining expects to own around 5% of Endeavor Silver’s capital. The company expects the position to be accretive based on current analyst estimates for Endeavor.On January 11, Scotiabank analyst Ovais Habib kept a Buy rating on SSRM and lowered its price target to C$31 (from C$38.50). This implies 45.6% upside potential. The rest of the Street is bullish on SSRM with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys. The average SSR Mining price target of C$29.97 implies 40.8% upside potential to current levels.SSRM scores a 6 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns are likely to be in line with the overall market.