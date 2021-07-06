Square Launches Early Access Programme in France

Financial services and digital payments firm Square (SQ) has launched an Early Access Programme in France. The program offers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across France access to an integrated suite of tools to improve online and in-person sales.

The limited-space program is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The company provides hardware, software and payment solutions to businesses. (See Square stock chart on TipRanks)

The Executive Director for Square Europe, Jason Lalor, said, “Our full suite of products allows businesses of all sectors and sizes to accept payments, communicate with customers, and run their businesses however they choose. We look forward to partnering with France’s rich community of business owners to refine and perfect our products in advance of launch, ensuring that we offer the solutions that will enable French businesses to grow and prosper both in-person and online.”

Last month, Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $220 (8.7% downside potential). The analyst expects Square to suffer an impairment loss of $32 million based on current values.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell. The average Square price target of $285.86 implies 18.6% upside potential. The company’s shares have gained 102.6% over the past year.

