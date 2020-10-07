Slack Teams Up With Cole Haan For Shoe Design

Slack Technologies has teamed up with Cole Haan to create and design a collection of the limited edition ZERØGRAND footwear.

The collection is a combination of innovate style that disputed the sneaker world in 2019 and it includes four styles that display the Slack (WORK) logo. The limited edition styles are priced at $120.

Cole Haan’s David Maddocks said, “Slack’s innovative capabilities have proven to be a valuable tool and asset for our company. In these unprecedented times we are both fortunate to be avid Slack users as well as a Slack friend and partner.” (See WORK stock analysis on TipRanks).

On Sept. 9, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31 (6% upside potential). The analyst added, “In the short term, we expect Slack to be in the penalty box as a high-growth software stock at healthy valuation levels should not miss billings estimates.”

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 9 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $32.27 implies upside potential of about 10.3% to current levels. Shares have surged about 30% year-to-date.

