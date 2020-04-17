Sanofi Ready To Produce Up To 600M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Sanofi recently partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to create a Covid-19 vaccine, and the duo intend to start clinical trials in the second half of this year. If the trials are successful the vaccine could be on the market by the second half of 2021, Hudson said.

“We believe that we’re one of the few companies who will be able to make a vaccine at a huge scale,” he told CNBC on Friday.

Two of the world’s largest vaccine makers, Sanofi will contribute its S-protein COVID-19 antigen to the partnership, while GSK will contribute its proven pandemic adjuvant technology.

The use of an adjuvant can be crucial in a pandemic since it may reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced and more people to be treated.

Analysts have a relatively positive view on Sanofi right now, according to TipRanks. The stock shows a Moderate Buy analyst consensus with 8 buy ratings vs 3 hold ratings published over the last three months.

One other company capable of creating vaccines on a major scale is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Like Sanofi and GSK, Johnson & Johnson has indicated that it will also be able to deliver 600-900 million doses of a vaccine. It plans to start human trials in September and could launch a vaccine as soon as the end of 1Q 2021.

