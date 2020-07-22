Salesforce Quietly Shuts Down Einstein Voice Assistant, Einstein Voice Skills

Salesforce (CRM) has quietly shut down Einstein Voice Assistant and Einstein Voice Skills, less than two years after launch. “Einstein Voice will usher in a new era of conversational CRM, delivering new levels of productivity and redefining customer experiences with voice technology,” Salesforce CTO Parker Harris told the Dreamforce conference audience back in 2018.

Now however the focus has shifted to Salesforces’ other voice enterprises. “Voice is a priority for us at Salesforce, and voice capabilities are built into various product and Platform services,” a Salesforce spokesperson told Voicebot in an email. “For example, Service Cloud Voice and Einstein Call Coaching are both based on voice technology, and the new Salesforce Anywhere app will also contain voice capabilities.”

The spokesperson continued: “Our learnings will continue to inform our new product, the Salesforce Anywhere App. The app will include voice functionality in a new reimagined way to increase remote productivity, ease of use and collaboration.”

Einstein Voice Assistant allowed users to conversationally interact with the Salesforce platform via the mobile app or smart speakers while Einstein Voice Skills enabled developers and admins to build custom voice-powered apps.

Shares in Salesforce have surged 17% year-to-date, and analysts have a bullish Strong Buy consensus on the stock. That’s alongside an average analyst price target of $200 (5% upside potential). (See CRM stock analysis on TipRanks).

“We think that Salesforce continues to grow cRPO >20% and that there are many avenues to sustain growth, including service and marketing, the platform, and international and future initiatives” comments RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin.

He has a buy rating on the stock and $210 price target. “While deceleration is inevitable, we think Salesforce can continue to drive premium growth for its size and it remains an important strategic asset” the analyst adds.

Related News:

Apple Is Developing Its Own Graphics Cards- Report

Snap Drops 6% As User Growth Disappoints; Top Analyst Lifts PT

Synaptics Snaps Up DisplayLink For $305M In All-Cash Deal; Top Analyst Lifts PT