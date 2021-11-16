Roblox to Fund Development of PLTW Educational Experiences

Roblox (RBLX) has partnered with Project Lead The Way (PLTW) to offer top-notch educational experiences for students and educators across the U.S.

Roblox is a global platform where people can come together to connect, share experiences, and deepen friendships in user-generated 3D environments.

Meanwhile, PLTW is a mission-driven organization with a strong track record of empowering educators and students by delivering engaging, hands-on learning experiences.

Other Details

According to the terms of the agreement, Roblox’s grant will fund the development and delivery of engaging, real-world learning experiences for PLTW’s Computer Science, Biomedical Science, and Engineering students on Roblox. The offering is slated for release in the spring of 2022.

The addition of PLTW learning experiences on Roblox’s platform will enable students with real-world knowledge and skills, and help them become more creative, imaginative, and inspired problem-solvers. Consequentially, this will also unleash incremental opportunities to pursue critical and lucrative career options.

The company also unveiled its Roblox Community Fund, Roblox’s philanthropic fund initiative aimed at funding high-fidelity educational experiences on its platform. (See Roblox stock charts on TipRanks)

Management Weighs In

Roblox plans to roll out additional opportunities along with PLTW, and continue to deliver real-world learning experiences for students in the future as well.

Head of Education at Roblox, Rebecca Kantar, commented, “Every day on Roblox, students learn through immersion, exploring, and iterating with peers to better understand scientific phenomena, practice problem solving skills, and challenge themselves to imagine and create.”

She added, “We want to provide students, parents, and teachers with access to those opportunities, and PLTW stands out as an exceptional, practical, and powerful partner in making sure students have the opportunity to experience science, technology, and engineering in compelling and realistic contexts.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the Q3 results announcement, BTIG analyst Clark Lampen increased the price target on Roblox to $133 (26.34% upside potential) from $98, and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.

Given the strong metrics in the quarter and in October, Lampen forecasts faster daily active user growth in the long term. Further, he expects an upward revision of more than 25% to Q4 bookings consensus based on last month’s data, and historical seasonality.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 5 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell. The average Roblox price target of $101.43 implies downside potential of 4.24% from current levels.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 80% Bullish on RBLX against a sector average of 71%.

