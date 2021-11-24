Restaurant Brands to Participate in Morgan Stanley Conference

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) announced Wednesday that it will participate in an upcoming investors conference hosted by Morgan Stanley.

Restaurant Brands is one of the world’s largest fast-food companies. It owns Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes brands. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Live Audio Webcast

Restaurant Brands will participate virtually in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 1 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Restaurant Brands’ Investor Relations website. The webcast will be available for 30 days after the conference.

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher O’Cull reiterated a Buy rating on QSR and a price target of C$91.27. This implies 23% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about QSR, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and 10 Holds. The average Restaurant Brands International price target of C$89.28 implies 20.4% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

QSR scores a 9 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns have strong chances to outperform the overall market.

