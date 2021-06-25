RBC Direct Investing Launches Free, Customizable Trading Dashboard

RBC Direct Investing, Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) online brokerage platform, has launched a customizable Trading Dashboard in the form of a web application offered free of charge to all of its customers.

Features of the dynamic Trading Dashboard include advanced graphics capabilities, drawing tools, real-time visual indicators, and video tutorials to facilitate trading.

RBC Direct Investing President & CEO Lori Darlington said, “Our clients told us what they were looking for and the features we’ve introduced reflect their feedback, including their two top asks for the Dashboard: the ability to customize and configure views and the ability to access news and research. This is such an exciting time for self-directed investors and the online brokerage industry, as we continue to see more Canadians choosing to start trading themselves.”

The Trading Dashboard represents a further value addition by RBC Direct Investing, which continues to enhance its self-serve options to provide investors with a better investing experience. Other enhancements include a Value Analyzer tool to help investors establish the fair value of a stock, the consolidation of stock, ETF, and mutual fund screeners into a single navigation menu link, and real-time streaming quotes at no cost to all clients. (See Royal Bank of Canada stock chart on TipRanks)

On Wednesday, CIBC analyst Paul Holden kept a Hold rating on RY while lowering its price target to C$131.00 (from C$133.00). This implies 4.3% upside potential.

Holden said during an earnings call that he believes the problem is that there’s so much liquidity out there that a return to industry-level loan growth might take longer than expected.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic on RY with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Royal Bank of Canada analyst price target of C$134.26 implies 6.3% upside potential to current levels.

