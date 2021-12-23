Preferred Bank Declares 13.2% Hike in Quarterly Dividend

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) raised its quarterly dividend by 13.2% to $0.43 per share.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks chartered by the State, with its deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Notably, shares have gained 40% over the past year.

The dividend is payable on January 21, 2022, to shareholders on record as of January 7, 2022. The annual dividend of $1.72 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 2.5%.

CEO Comments

Preferred Bank CEO Li Yu, stated, “We are very pleased to increase the dividend as it is a direct reflection of the strong performance of the Bank through the pandemic year.”

Analysts Recommendation

On November 17, Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark increased the price target on Preferred Bank to $88 (28.8% upside potential) from $85.

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 unanimous Buys. The Preferred Bank stock price prediction of $80.67 implies 15.69% upside potential from current levels.

Smart Score

Preferred Bank scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:

BlackBerry Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations; Shares Down

Moody’s Upgrades Apple’s Long-Term Credit Rating to ‘AAA’

Sempra to Sell 10% Interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners for $1.8B