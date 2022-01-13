Pfizer Reveals Positive Results from Phase 3 Study of PREVNAR 20

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has disclosed positive top-line results from the Phase 3 study (B7471026) of PREVNAR 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) when administered together with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The study included 570 adults in the United States aged 65 or older.

The trial was designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of PREVNAR 20 when administered along with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, or with a placebo.

Notably, PREVNAR 20 is Pfizer’s next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine consisting of capsular polysaccharide conjugates for the 13 serotypes. In addition, the vaccine contains capsular polysaccharide conjugates for seven additional serotypes that have been associated with high fatality rates.

The study was initiated in May 2021 to explore the administration of PREVNAR 20 along with the booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in older adults. Adults from the pivotal Phase 3 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial and adults who were administered the second dose of the vaccine a minimum of six months before the study participated in the trial. Detailed results are expected to be announced at a future date.

Official Comments

SVP and Head of Vaccine Research & Development at Pfizer, Kathrin U. Jansen, said, “Pfizer is steadfast in its commitment to address the burden of certain respiratory diseases while raising awareness of the importance of adult immunizations. These new safety and immunogenicity data provide further evidence supporting the potential to administer PREVNAR 20 and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at the same time, thereby reducing the number of visits adults make to their doctor’s office or pharmacy for recommended immunization.”

“As the COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses continue to be administered, we believe that healthcare providers have an opportunity to talk to their adult patients about other recommended vaccines in line with CDC guidance,” Jansen added.

