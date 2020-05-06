Microsoft Reveals 4 New Surface Products Including Release Date For $199 Earbuds

Microsoft (MSFT) has revealed four new Surface devices and accompanying accessories that it says are available for pre-order today in select markets. These are: the Surface Go 2 tablet; the Surface Book 3 laptop; the Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds; and the Surface Dock 2 and multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub.

The new range is “designed to help you do what you need, from anywhere – a concept that has taken on new weight since we first started working on these products” says Microsoft. “Instead of planes, coffee shops and offices, we’re moving from home office to kitchen table to couch, but our need for devices that keep us productive and connected has never been greater.”

Specifically, the $399 Surface Go 2 offers a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life and a model with up to 64% faster performance than the original using 8th Gen Intel Core M options for the first time. Plus MSFT has added a dual microphone solution, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a new camera app.

The Surface Book 3 is Microsoft’s “most powerful laptop ever, providing up to 50% more performance than Surface Book 2 and up to 17.5 hours of battery life.” Starting at $1,599 the device will be available from May 21 and offers a choice of NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ or Quadro RTX™ GPUs.

For people who love to game, the 15-inch Book has a NVIDIA GeForce GTX™ GPU with “enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second.”

Turning to the new audio devices, the $249 Surface Headphones 2 include 13 levels of ambient noise control and up to 20 hours of clear sound. Active noise cancellation is adjustable and can either block out or amplify human voices, says Microsoft.

Both the headphones and the earbuds will be available starting May 12. First announced last October, the Surface Earbuds will now be sold for $199 instead of $249 as originally suggested. The earbuds will be able to instantly play Spotify from Android phones and boast screen-free integration with Microsoft 365. This means users can catch up on emails on the go or dictate in Word, Outlook or PowerPoint. Battery life from a single charge is eight hours.

Overall, MSFT shows a very bullish Strong Buy consensus from the Street. Twenty one out of 22 analysts rate the stock a buy while the average analyst price target indicates upside potential of 8%. Shares are trading up 17% year-to-date. (See Microsoft stock analysis on TipRanks).

