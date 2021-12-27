Lockheed’s Advanced Camera Onboard NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has built an advanced camera for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to aid in its mission to see some of the oldest celestial light in the universe.

About the NIRCam

The Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) is one of the most sensitive infrared cameras ever made. The camera was designed and built by Lockheed Martin in collaboration with a team from University of Arizona.

NIRCam, the James Webb Space Telescope’s primary imager, will help the telescope align an intricate array of 18 primary mirror segments once the telescope sets itself up in space. NIRCam will sense incoming infrared light and take science images throughout the entire mission.

NIRCam will help the telescope to generate crystal-clear images for years to come, making ground-breaking observations and drive NASA’s mission to solve mysteries of the solar system and probe the origins of the universe.

Management Weighs In

Alison Nordt, Space Science And Instrumentation Director at LMT, commented, “NIRCam’s journey is over two decades in the making, and seeing it lift off into space on Webb was the culmination of many years of hard work with Marcia Rieke and our University of Arizona partners.”

Nordt further added, “Webb will rewrite the science books of how we understand our universe, and to have Lockheed Martin-built technology help advance the future of space imaging is an honor.”

Analysts Recommendation

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 6 Holds. The average LMT stock forecast of $380.67 implies 8.95% upside potential to current levels.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on LMT stock, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Related News:

Crocs to Acquire HEYDUDE for $2.5B; Shares Plunge 11.6%

Marathon Purchases Record Numbers of BITMAIN’s Antminer S19 XP

Ares Management to Acquire AMP’s Infrastructure Debt Platform