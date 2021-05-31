LiveXLive Media to Snap up Gramophone Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Gramophone Media, Inc. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shares of the global platform for live music, internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content have jumped 70.3% over the past year.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and will compliment all of LiveXLive’s businesses.

Through the acquisition, artists will now get access to an end-to-end solution to develop and amplify their brand to audiences across LiveXLive’s apps and social media platforms. Furthermore, the company’s online digital talent search platform, Self Made, will also benefit from the deal. (See LiveXLive Media stock analysis on TipRanks)

Gramophone Media, Inc., based in NYC, is an artist and brand development agency specializing in music publicity with over 400 artists and platforms.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of June this year, subject to certain regulatory approvals.

Upon completion of the deal, Gramophone Media will function as a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive. Gramophone Media’s management team, including President, Founder, and sole shareholder, Eshy Gazit, will remain with Gramophone Media.

In addition, on May 26, LiveXLive raised its revenue guidance for FY2022 based on the strength in its core businesses.

Revenues are now expected to range between $107 million and $115 million, while adjusted operating income from its core operations is forecast to range between $5 million and $10 million.

LIVX CEO Robert Ellin said, “Gramophone Media is another outstanding addition to LiveXLive’s complementary businesses. As an artist-first platform, LiveXLive continues to aggregate synergetic businesses as well as experienced professionals who are positioned to assist and collaborate with artists on attracting superfans, building long-term franchises in audio music, podcasting/vodcasting, OTT linear channels, NFTs, merchandise, PPV, and live streaming.”

Following the revised guidance, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating and increased the price target from $6.50 to $8 (61.9% upside potential) on the stock.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target of $7.50 implies 51.8% upside potential from current levels.

Related News:

Nutanix Posts Smaller-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats Estimates

Medtronic Posts a Blowout Quarter as Revenue Outperforms, Bumps up Dividend

Sanofi and GSK Commence Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate