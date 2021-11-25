Lightspeed Holds First Capital Markets Day

Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD), a Canadian e-commerce software and point-of-sale provider, held its first Capital Markets Day on November 23.

The company provided an update on its products, markets and vision for the future. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Highlights

The event, hosted at the New York Stock Exchange, promoted an integrated business model and compelling growth opportunities.

The company has introduced the New Flagship Lightspeed Restaurant Solution, which will generate significant value for restaurant owners. Lightspeed is streamlining the supply chain through its supplier network, which will allow retailers to have direct access to suppliers.

The company will also deliver significantly improved omnichannel capabilities in the one-stop Lightspeed Retail platform and develop financial and data services across the ecosystem.

CEO Commentary

Lightspeed founder and CEO Dax Dasilva said, “Coming off our recent second quarter results, marked by strong organic growth, expansion of our Lightspeed Payments platform and successful ongoing integration efforts, Lightspeed continues empowering independent businesses through commerce and advancing our track record of innovative cloud solutions. Lightspeed is quickly becoming the one-stop commerce platform for independent merchants in over 100 countries.

“I’m excited to build upon our history of transformative innovation at an accelerated pace in 2022 as we bring our Retail, Hospitality, Golf and Financial Services businesses to even more customers around the world.”

Wall Street’s Take

Earlier this week, RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on LSPD with a C$104 price target. This implies 43.1% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average Lightspeed POS price target of C$128.21 implies 76.4% upside potential to current levels.

