Lightspeed Announces New Flagship E-Commerce Product

Lightspeed POS (LSPD), an e-commerce software and point-of-sale provider, is launching a new flagship e-commerce solution for retail customers. The product is based on the integration of its acquisition Ecwid, a top-tier international e-commerce platform.

This solution gives retailers a new starting point to join the Lightspeed ecosystem and grow their businesses using sophisticated online and in-store commerce tools, industry-leading data, easy access to suppliers, and simple product ordering functionality.

Lightspeed Founder and CEO Dax Dasilva said, “Commerce has evolved beyond a basic online store or a single-function POS. True modern commerce is meeting your buyers where they are, whether that’s on TikTok or Main Street.

“Lightspeed eCommerce represents the omnichannel vision that we have believed in for years: that retail merchants need to be able to scale and customize tools to fit their unique business without compromise, whether they operate primarily online, in-store, or both.”

LIghtspeed eCommerce is now available to Lightspeed retailers around the world, including customers that recently joined through the Shopkeep and Vend acquisitions. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

On October 18, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on LSPD, and lowered its price target to $137 (C$169.51). This implies 44.5% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average LSPD price target of C$149.62 implies 27.5% upside potential to current levels.

