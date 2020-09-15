Lennar’s 3Q Profit Jumps 33% On Robust Housing Demand

Amit Singh- September 15, 2020, 3:08 AM EDT

Lennar Corp.’s 3Q earnings surged 33% to $2.12 per share year-on-year mainly driven by strong housing demand due to low mortgage rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the housing market is also benefiting from continued short supply of new and existing homes. The homebuilder’s quarterly earnings came way ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.55 per share.

Despite upbeat 3Q results, Lennar’s (LEN) shares fell 4% in the extended trading session. 3Q revenues rose marginally to $5.87 billion from $5.86 in the year-ago quarter but beat Street estimates of $5.48 billion. Key revenue metrics – deliveries, new orders, and order backlog – grew 2%, 16%, and 4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The company expects booking of new orders between 13,800 and 14,300 units in 4Q. It projects to deliver 15,500-16,000 units in the current quarter. (See LEN stock analysis on TipRanks).

Following the quarterly performance, Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley raised the stock’s price target to $84 (6.3% upside potential) from $70 and reiterated a Buy rating saying that that the underlying housing trend has improved much more than what he had anticipated earlier.

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 8 Buys and 6 Holds. Given the year-to-date share rally of 41.6%, the average price target of $77.32 implies downside potential of about 2.1% to current levels.

Related News:
Kroger Tops 2Q Estimates As Digital Sales Jump 127%
Citigroup, Wayfair Partner On New Credit Cards
Cowen Turns Bullish On Domino’s Pizza, Lifts PT

You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Smart Investor Newsletter 35% return over the S&P 500 YTD
A look into the portfolios of the top 25 analysts on Wall Street

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts