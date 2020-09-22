Keysight Boosts Automotive Portfolio With Safety Test Tools

Keysight Technologies expanded its fast-growing automotive portfolio with two new test solutions – Radar Target Simulator and Advanced Automotive Ethernet software. The new solutions will help automotive industry designers, engineers and manufacturers develop high-quality and high-performance products that improve safety in modern and autonomous vehicles.

Keysight’s (KEYS) Radar Target Simulator will perform multi-angle and multi-target testing for radar modules in a lab environment, thereby helping design and verification engineers to quickly validate the performance of radar products. The company’s Advanced Automotive Ethernet test software solution will help verify proper communication for emerging advanced driver assistance systems.

Keysight’s Thomas Goetzl said, “On the way toward autonomous driving, radar module design isn’t just a luxury feature, it is a requirement. Accuracy of those devices cannot be compromised.” He further stated, “Keysight has leveraged technology from our vast experience in RF (Radio Frequency) design to deliver a multi-target remote head that enables radar module developers to overcome design and performance verification challenges.” (See KEYS stock analysis on TipRanks).

On Sept. 15, UBS analyst Chris Snyder initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $133 (34% upside potential). Snyder is optimistic about Keysight’s growth prospect post-COVID-19 pandemic and expects the company to benefit from secular growth across the communications, automation, and electric vehicle industries.

Currently, the Street is bullish on the stock. The Strong Buy analyst consensus is based on 10 Buys and 1 Hold. With shares down nearly 4.7% year-to-date, the average price target of $126.40 implies upside potential of about 29.2% to current levels.

