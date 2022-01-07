Johnson & Johnson’s Single Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Protects for 6 Months

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has disclosed the results from the real-world study on the durability of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Results demonstrated that a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine provided protection for up to six months against COVID-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.

Supporting Data

The new study, sponsored by Janssen, a J&J company, evaluated the durability profiles for all three vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S. across three categories; infections, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions.

Per the study, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remained durable against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations, while the mRNA vaccines (two-doses) showed decreasing effectiveness for both. Notably, all three vaccines demonstrated strong sustained protection against critically severe disease.

Official Comments

EVP, Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development LLC at Johnson & Johnson, Mathai Mammen, said, “We continue to undertake extensive efforts to study the durability of protection offered by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amidst the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic. While these are rapidly evolving data, we are seeing vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19-related hospitalization of approximately 80 percent from a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and this level of protection holds steady across the length of time studied thus far – up to six months. The robust and sustained durability of our COVID-19 vaccine reflects its unique underlying immunology.”

“We previously reported that our vaccine induces a strong antibody response as well as an especially strong increase in T-cells that is consistent across variants, including Omicron,” Mammen added.

Wall Street’s Take

On December 29, Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $200 (16.53% upside potential) on the stock.

Miksic’s updated intra-quarter analysis of October and November sales and scrips at Johnson & Johnson demonstrates $588 million of upside to his estimate for the company’s U.S. pharmaceuticals business.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 6 Buys versus 1 Hold. The average Johnson & Johnson price target of $189.83 implies 10.6% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained almost 10% over the past year.

Smart Score

Johnson & Johnson scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system. This makes it one of TipRanks’ Top Stocks and implies that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

