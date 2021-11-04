IBM to Acquire ReaQta

Aiming to expand its security portfolio, technology giant International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced its plans to acquire ReaQta. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year, subject to certain regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Singapore with the primary business office located in the Netherlands, ReaQta’s endpoint security solutions allow Artificial Intelligence (AI) leveraging to automatically identify and manage threats, while remaining undetectable to adversaries at the same time.

The acquisition will enhance IBM’s presence in the extended detection and response (XDR) market. Furthermore, the deal is perfect for IBM’s strategy of delivering security across all types of environments via a proven platform for threat detection and response.

IBM also revealed a new suite of XDR offerings under the QRadar brand. Once the acquisition is closed, ReaQta’s offerings will become part of this portfolio, extending XDR capabilities to IBM’s security portfolio.

General Manager at IBM Security, Mary O’Brien, commented, “The future of security is open, using technologies that can connect the security insights that are buried across disparate tools and advanced AI to identify and automatically respond to threats more quickly across their entire infrastructure, from endpoint to cloud.”

O’Brien further added, “With our expanded capabilities via QRadar XDR and the planned addition of ReaQta, IBM is helping clients get ahead of attackers with the first XDR solution that reduces vendor lock-in via the use of open standards.”

Credit Suisse analyst Mathew Cabral issued a Buy rating with a price target of $172 (35.85% upside potential to current levels).

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. At the time of writing, the average IBM price target was $162.13, which implies upside potential of 27.98% from current levels.

IBM scores a 6 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market expectations.

