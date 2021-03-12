Hill-Rom Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 9%; Shares Gain

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings rose almost 2.3% to close at 107.25 on March 11 after the medical technology company lifted its quarterly common stock dividend by 9% to $0.24 per share. This marks the eleventh consecutive annual dividend increase by the company.

Hill-Rom (HRC) announced that the new dividend will be paid on March 31, to shareholders of record as of March 22.

The company’s annual dividend of $0.96 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hill-Rom CEO John Groetelaars said, “Hillrom is committed to returning value to our shareholders through our dividend while preserving financial flexibility for M&A and organic investments that further transform our portfolio and support our vision of Advancing Connected Care.” (See Hill-Rom stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 8, Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark increased the stock’s price target to $115 (7.2% upside potential) from $105 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Polark said, “The company gave a solid update after its core businesses beat helped by COVID-19.”

“The guidance adjustment was favorable but the outlook seems to remain conservatively constructed,” the analyst added.

The consensus rating among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target stands at $122.50 and implies upside potential of 14.2% to current levels. Shares have gained 29.6% over the past year.

Additionally, Hill-Rom scores a 9 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:

Toll Brothers Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 54%; Street Says Hold

Sun Communities Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5%; Street Sees 14% Upside

Qualcomm Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5%; Street Sees 34% Upside