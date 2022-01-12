Hackers Retweet Elon Musk after Hacking Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com

Following the posting of a confusing tweet by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it was confirmed that the official Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) handle of the ministry had been hacked, and posts by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk had been misappropriated.

The account has since been restored and the tweets were removed about half an hour after first being posted.

The hackers shared a post by Musk criticizing a solar tax move by the State of California. The tweet read, “Bizarre anti-environment move by the government of California.”

This is not the first time hackers have gained access to official Twitter accounts. Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle was hacked and a false tweet about India adopting Bitcoin as legal tender was posted.

Modi’s account has since been secured and Twitter has been informed of the security breach.

