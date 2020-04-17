Google Meet Turns Up The Heat With New Grid Layout

Google will allow business and education users on Gmail.com to directly take calls on Google Meet, and also boost video quality for both dim lighting and the filtering of background noise, Google vice president Javier Soltero told Reuters.

The move comes at a time when rival video conferencing stock Zoom Video (ZM)- which also boasts a grid layout- is suffering from a wave of privacy related concerns, leading to multiple lawsuits and a public apology from the company’s CEO.

On April 9, Google announced that Meet surpassed a new milestone, with more than 2 million new users using Google Meet every day- adding up to a whopping 2 billion minutes.

“With Meet, organizations around the world can take advantage of the same secure-by-design infrastructure, built-in protection, and global network that Google uses to secure your information and safeguard your privacy” says the company.

It has also made advanced Google Meet video-conferencing capabilities available at no cost to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers until September 30, 2020.

Shares in GOOGL are down 6% year-to-date, but analysts continue to record a very bullish sentiment on the stock. Out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 37 rate GOOGL a buy- giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus. Meanwhile the $1,533 average analyst price target indicates upside potential of 22%. (See GOOGL’s stock analysis on TipRanks)

For instance, MKM Partners’ Rohit Kulkarni recently reiterated his GOOGL buy rating but lowered his price target $200 to $1400 citing a significant ad revenue pullback. However, he is confident that the company will recover quickly once the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Related News:

Gilead Shares Rise On Early Peek At Positive Covid-19 Vaccine Data

Novavax To Commence Australia’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Roku Topped Estimates, but Uncertainty Lies Ahead