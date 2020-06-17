Google Brings Meet To Mobile In Latest Video-Calling Boost

Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL) has announced that it is bringing Meet to Gmail on Android and iOS, so that users can easily join video meetings from their mobile email inbox.

With video calling being an integral part of our lives, the tech giant made Google Meet free and available for everyone last month, and also brought it into Gmail on the web.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll soon notice a new Meet tab on your phone’s Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap” product manager Erika Yamasaki revealed.

In the Meet tab, users can tap on “New meeting” to start a meeting instantly, get a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar. Tapping on “Join with a code,” enables people to join meetings shared with them by entering a meeting code.

Indeed, as John Solomon VP, Chrome OS commented, Google aims to develop more flexibility in how we approach work. “We’ve long been saying that almost any business role can be a cloud worker, and COVID-19 has dramatically made this point.”

Shares in Google are up 8% year-to-date and analysts have a firmly bullish take on the stock right now. It scores a Strong Buy Street consensus with 32 buy ratings and 2 hold ratings. Meanwhile the average analyst price target stands at $1,493 (3% upside potential). (See Alphabet’s stock analysis on TipRanks)

“We are updating our model to reflect 1Q20 results and latest post COVID outlook,” Citi analyst Jason Bazinet told investors as he ramped up his GOOGL price target to $1,600 from $1,400. “We now model 5% year-on-year growth in 2020, with full-year revenue reaching $169.6 billion, and we expect 20% year-on-year rebound in 2021, with full-year revenue reaching $203.4 billion.”

